Video: Big time heat comes back

Weather

A big time summer pattern is setting up over the next few days

A big time summer pattern is setting up over the next few days. High pressure building in from the southwestern part of the country will expand eastward meaning more heat and less rain.

Look for temperatures to be in the 90s by late morning through the early evening each day through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be around 94-95 with heat index values of 100-105. Some areas could see numbers higher than that.

Rain chances will be pretty slim through the weekend. The edge of the ridge could allow a few showers or storms to pop up in southern Mississippi but that will be about it.

Heat advisories could be issued as early as Friday. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated. Take breaks from the heat and stay in the shade or a/c as much as possible.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 77°

Friday

95° / 80°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 95° 80°

Saturday

94° / 80°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 80°

Sunday

94° / 80°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 80°

Monday

93° / 80°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 80°

Tuesday

93° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 79°

Wednesday

92° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 79°

Humidity

