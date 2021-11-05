Big time fall weather through the weekend

Keep the sweaters handy Friday as temperatures stay cool through the day. We will continue to see quite a bit of cloud cover through the day. Look for some sun in the morning and then more clouds later in the afternoon.

Highs will only warm into the mid 60s and it will take a while to get there. Expect mostly cloudy conditions through the day as well. Wind will be out of the north around 10.

Tonight look for lows to dip into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday morning to the north with low to mid 50s south. Saturday will be very nice with sun and highs around 70. Most of the day will be in the upper 60s.

Overall beautiful weather is on the way through early next week with low to mid 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows.