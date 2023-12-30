NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A clear and cold night is ahead around the area heading in to Sunday morning. Expect most of the area north of I-10 to see a freeze with temperatures dropping to around 30-32. This includes southern Mississippi.

Most areas south of I-10 will remain above freezing with mid 30s by Sunday morning. .

We warm up nicely through the afternoon with upper 60s on Sunday.

We will stay dry through Sunday with the next rain chance coming in on New Year’s Day. This will be after any fireworks are done. Another stretch of cooler weather is on the way by the middle of next week. Rain amounts Monday should be very light, but a more substantial rain looks to move in on Wednesday.

