Our next big cold front still looks like it will be moving through on Wednesday. This will bring a line of storms with it that could produce severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. This means isolated tornadoes will be possible along with gusty winds. There will also be the chance for heavy rain.

Once that front moves through we will see much cooler weather push in. Highs will go from the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday to only in the mid to upper 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Stay aware of weather conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday and have a way to get warnings if they are issued.