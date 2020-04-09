Big changes on the way!

A cold front is moving toward the area that will bring some big changes over the next 24-36 hours

It will feel like summer today but more like fall on Thursday.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be another warm and muggy afternoon.

A few spotty thundershowers are possible Thursday across the Florida parishes. Better rain chances will move in overnight into Friday morning. This rain will move out by Friday afternoon. Much cooler air will move in with the front as well.

Look for afternoon temperatures only in the low 70s Friday.

Storms move back in by Sunday morning with a severe weather threat so be aware of weather conditions on Easter.