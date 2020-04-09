Big changes on the way!

A cold front is moving toward the area that will bring some big changes over the next 24-36 hours. It will feel like summer today but more like fall on Thursday.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be another warm and muggy afternoon.

A few spotty thundershowers are possible Thursday across the Florida parishes. Better rain chances will move in overnight into Friday morning. This rain will move out by Friday afternoon. Much cooler air will move in with the front as well.

Look for afternoon temperatures only in the low 70s Friday.

Storms move back in by Sunday morning with a severe weather threat so be aware of weather conditions on Easter.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 63°

Friday

71° / 61°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 71° 61°

Saturday

78° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 71°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 84° 65°

Monday

79° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 79° 59°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 75° 55°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

74°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

71°

3 AM
Showers
50%
71°

69°

4 AM
Showers
50%
69°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

65°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

