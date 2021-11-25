Big changes after today!



It is feeling like spring out there late Thanksgiving morning with temperatures already in the mid to upper 70s. That trend will continue through the day as cloud cover increases by later this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south around 10-15.

The cold front will be moving through later today and this evening. As that happens look for spotty showers around the area. It doesn’t look like anything too heavy but we will see spotty showers through the evening, especially after sunset.

After that it gets much cooler heading into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle into the low 60s on Friday afternoon and then we will see some mid 30s on Saturday morning to the north!

Look for a round of showers Sunday morning with highs staying only in the mid 60s.