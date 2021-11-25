Big changes after today!

It is feeling like spring out there late Thanksgiving morning with temperatures already in the mid to upper 70s. That trend will continue through the day as cloud cover increases by later this afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south around 10-15.

The cold front will be moving through later today and this evening. As that happens look for spotty showers around the area. It doesn’t look like anything too heavy but we will see spotty showers through the evening, especially after sunset.

After that it gets much cooler heading into the weekend. Temperatures will struggle into the low 60s on Friday afternoon and then we will see some mid 30s on Saturday morning to the north!

Look for a round of showers Sunday morning with highs staying only in the mid 60s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 76° 51°

Friday

60° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 60° 46°

Saturday

65° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 65° 52°

Sunday

60° / 49°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 72% 60° 49°

Monday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 62° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 67° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
67°

67°

11 PM
Showers
49%
67°

66°

12 AM
Light Rain
62%
66°

63°

1 AM
Showers
47%
63°

61°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
61°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
60°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
56°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

