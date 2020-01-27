Better weather to start the week

Weather

Rain is moving out of the region Monday morning after such a soaker of a Sunday

Posted: / Updated:

Rain is moving out of the region Monday morning after such a soaker of a Sunday. Now we are left with a thick deck of clouds that will be slow to clear through the day.

If you were catching a flight today you would see plenty of sun above that cloud deck. However at ground level we have to wait for that to clear up before we see the sun.

It looks like clearing will take place later this morning and this afternoon. This will allow temperatures to heat up once the sun breaks through.

Temperatures will really depend on how quickly you see the sun. In general expect mid 60s for afternoon highs. Cooler weather tonight with 40s.

Another round of showers will be moving through on Wednesday.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 50°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 62° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 57°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 67° 57°

Wednesday

60° / 47°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 60° 47°

Thursday

59° / 51°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 59° 51°

Friday

58° / 47°
Showers
Showers 50% 58° 47°

Saturday

63° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 63° 48°

Sunday

66° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
61°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
10%
61°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
10%
60°

58°

6 PM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

7 PM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

8 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

1 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
53°

Popular

Latest News

More News