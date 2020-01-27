Better weather to start the week

Rain is moving out of the region Monday morning after such a soaker of a Sunday

Rain is moving out of the region Monday morning after such a soaker of a Sunday. Now we are left with a thick deck of clouds that will be slow to clear through the day.

If you were catching a flight today you would see plenty of sun above that cloud deck. However at ground level we have to wait for that to clear up before we see the sun.

It looks like clearing will take place later this morning and this afternoon. This will allow temperatures to heat up once the sun breaks through.

Temperatures will really depend on how quickly you see the sun. In general expect mid 60s for afternoon highs. Cooler weather tonight with 40s.

Another round of showers will be moving through on Wednesday.