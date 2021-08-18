Better rain chance today but staying hot

We will start to get back into that summertime pattern of pop up showers and storms today as moisture continues to build in. More showers offshore this morning indicate a better chance of rain through the day. These are drifting north fairly quickly so showers should move more today.

The rain today still looks to be fairly spotty and localized. Showers and storms should remain compact. This means temperatures will be jumping into the low to mid 90s by early afternoon. Heat index values will be up to around 103-107.

Rain chances will stay higher on Thursday with more widespread batches of rain and more persistent rain. If you don’t get rain today or tomorrow though it may be a while. We look to stay mainly dry through the weekend with afternoon highs very hot with upper 90s. Heat index values will likely be 110 or higher and heat advisories or warnings are possible