Better rain chance today but staying hot

We will start to get back into that summertime pattern of pop up showers and storms today as moisture continues to build in. More showers offshore this morning indicate a better chance of rain through the day. These are drifting north fairly quickly so showers should move more today.

The rain today still looks to be fairly spotty and localized. Showers and storms should remain compact. This means temperatures will be jumping into the low to mid 90s by early afternoon. Heat index values will be up to around 103-107.

Rain chances will stay higher on Thursday with more widespread batches of rain and more persistent rain. If you don’t get rain today or tomorrow though it may be a while. We look to stay mainly dry through the weekend with afternoon highs very hot with upper 90s. Heat index values will likely be 110 or higher and heat advisories or warnings are possible

Wednesday

91° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 91° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 91° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 91° 79°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 92° 80°

Monday

92° / 81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 92° 81°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 92° 80°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
90°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

88°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
86°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
85°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

