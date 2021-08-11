Better rain chance today

Showers and storms look to be more widespread than the past couple of days. A small wave working west across the northern Gulf will be moving into the area and help to triggers showers and storms through the afternoon. This combined with an increase in moisture in the atmosphere will mean better rain coverage.

Look for another day with hot temperatures through late morning. Highs will top out in the low 90s around noon. After that though showers and storms will be developing. This should help to break the heat some and we will not see the duration of the heat as we have the past few days.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop over the next few days by early afternoon. Locally heavy downpours with isolated street flooding will be the main concerns.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 89° 80°

