Better rain chance the rest of the week

We finally see a break in the heat starting to as rain chances move back into the area. Several days of the upper 90s have been stifling over the past week but relief is on the way.

A tropical wave moving west across the northern Gulf will bring moisture into the area starting today. We are still on the western side of the wave which will keep the rain spotty through the afternoon. However with daytime heating look for showers and storms to develop enough to bring clouds and cooler air.

We will get into the low 90s early in the day but then drop into the 80s. Storms could produce locally heavy downpours as well as gusty winds.

By Thursday and Friday as the wave moves west we get into even higher rain chances. Expect widespread rain on Thursday with temps mainly in the 80s through the day. High rain chances will continue through the weekend.

We will also be watching a tropical wave with the potential for development in the Gulf through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 80°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 86° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 85° 79°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 85° 79°

Hourly Forecast

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
90°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

89°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
89°

90°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
85°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
83°

82°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
82°

82°

2 AM
Showers
37%
82°

82°

3 AM
Showers
45%
82°

82°

4 AM
Showers
44%
82°

81°

5 AM
Showers
42%
81°

80°

6 AM
Showers
46%
80°

80°

7 AM
Showers
56%
80°

82°

8 AM
Showers
58%
82°

