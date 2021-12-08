Better conditions this afternoon

Rain and fog have been a big issue Wednesday morning but things will improve into this afternoon. The last of the showers are pushing across the area and we will see better weather behind that. Look for some patches of clearing and sun through later today.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon before dropping back into the 50s tonight on the south shore. It looks to be a bit cooler up to the north with lows in the upper 40s.

We will see a similar setup overnight into Thursday morning in terms of the fog so dense fog is possible again. Thursday will be warmer with upper 70s followed by low 80s on Friday. The main cold front still looks likely on Saturday which will bring rain and cooler, drier conditions by Sunday.