Better conditions this afternoon

Rain and fog have been a big issue Wednesday morning but things will improve into this afternoon. The last of the showers are pushing across the area and we will see better weather behind that. Look for some patches of clearing and sun through later today.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon before dropping back into the 50s tonight on the south shore. It looks to be a bit cooler up to the north with lows in the upper 40s.

We will see a similar setup overnight into Thursday morning in terms of the fog so dense fog is possible again. Thursday will be warmer with upper 70s followed by low 80s on Friday. The main cold front still looks likely on Saturday which will bring rain and cooler, drier conditions by Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 64° 60°

Thursday

79° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 79° 71°

Friday

81° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 72°

Saturday

75° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 75° 50°

Sunday

61° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 61° 56°

Monday

69° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 61°

Tuesday

74° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 74° 64°

Hourly Forecast

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
63°

63°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
62°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
63°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
12%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
72°

74°

12 PM
Showers
35%
74°

76°

1 PM
Showers
43%
76°

