We are in for another hot week as high pressure sits over the central parts of the country. At this point it does not look like we see a change in the pattern until the end of the weekend or early next week. That means you need to continue to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids along with trying to take breaks if you have to be outside.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to have the best rain chances through the week. This will likely not be widespread but we should see several showers and storms pop up each afternoon. That will provide some relief from the heat if you are nearby. The biggest threat from those would be heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Otherwise the heat will be the big story. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be in the mid 90s for highs. By Thursday through the weekend we will see upper 90s for a good portion of the area. Some spots, especially further inland, could see afternoon temperatures at 100 or above. Heat index values will be 105-110.