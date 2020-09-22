Beta now a depression. Flash Flood Watch & Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect.

Tropical Storm #Beta made landfall overnight in south Matagorda Island, Texas. Significant flash flooding overnight in south Houston, where 8-14 inches of rain occurred overnight.

Coastal flooding and heavy rainfall will be the continued impacts from Beta even with the system now downgraded to a Tropical Depression. Coastal Flood Warning in effect until noon Tuesday, with Coastal Flood Advisories in effect until Wednesday/Thursday.

Increased coastal tides of 2-4 feet & intermittent periods of heavy rainfall likely across south Louisiana today through Wednesday/Thursday.

Rainfall projections continue to widely vary from model to model for south Louisiana, but so far, this system has underperformed in the rainfall department. Most heavy rain has fallen offshore!

What to watch for? We will need to watch for heavy batches of rainfall “training” over Louisiana Tuesday-Thursday. Greatest risk for localized heavy rainfall in coastal south Louisiana. 3-6” of rain appears likely through Thursday, with localized higher amounts.

In metro New Orleans/I-10 corridor, gloomy with moderate rain expected & periods of heavier rain possible. 1-3” likely with localized higher amounts.

We finally get a chance to see more ample sunshine by Friday and into the weekend!Stay weather aware!