Bertie County storm survivor recounts tornado

Weather

by: Angie Quezada

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT)– 9 On Your Side’s Angie Quezada introduces us to a man who rushed to help neighbors, who are like family during that tornado that hit early Tuesday Morning.

“I though everyone was dead, until we started searching and found everybody,” says Uncle Mike.

He’s known as “Uncle Mike” and early Tuesday, winds blasted through his window on Morning Road, shattering glass and tossing debris. Uncle Mike didn’t hide, he ran, to help his neighbors.

“I seen my next door neighbor walking down the path and he was running and shining his flashlight,” explained Uncle Mike.

He learned his cousin was missing.

“She got thrown to the next trailer,” says Uncle Mike.

One search, then another, Uncle Mike fought the elements. Uncle Mike kept searching as First responders picked their way into the park.

“I thank the Lord for everybody and I told him thank you for letting me live and for letting me find people that were thrown in ditches and all that, and in the field,” expressed Uncle Mike.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 78°

Thursday

93° / 78°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 93° 78°

Friday

92° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

Popular

Latest News

More News