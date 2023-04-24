Temperatures continue to stay slightly below average for mid-April as highs today only reach the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall from the 70s this evening to the mid 60s by midnight. Early Tuesday morning, lows will likely reach the mid 50s north and low 60s south.

Slightly more cloud cover is forecast to build in Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture begins to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday into Thursday as a weather system moves in from the west. Rain chances are up to 40 to 50 percent both days to account for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may produce isolated heavy rainfall.