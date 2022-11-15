Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees below average for at least the next week or so.

Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s for the Northshore while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain generally see mid 40s. High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to only reach the low to mid 50s.

Wind chill will be a factor tonight and throughout the day Wednesday. Breezy conditions are expected to remain in place overnight with northerly winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour and occasional gusts up to about 20 mph. These winds will calm some going into Wednesday night.

Cloudy skies stick with us for at least the next 48 hours, but it looks like sunshine will return by Friday. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s for the next 5 days.