Good morning and a Happy Monday coming off of another hot but active weekend! We’re again in the upper 70s as your morning continues. Expect additional rain in several parts of the WGNO viewing area from now until Monday afternoon.

Overnight, southshore lows stay about 10 degrees warmer in the low to mid 70s than northshore lows. Expect highs to reach the 80s again on Monday and beyond.

Again, a warm forecast is on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will gradually cool down this evening, going from the low 80s to the upper 70s by midnight. Rain and clouds help us stay below 90 for much of the upcoming week!