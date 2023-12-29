NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A clear and cold night is ahead around the area heading in to Saturday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Expect most of the area north of I-10 to see a freeze with temperatures dropping to around 30-32. This includes southern Mississippi.

Areas to the west of the lakes could also see temperatures around 31-32 by Saturday morning in the colder areas. The immediate south shore will stay just above freezing. We will likely not see quite as many freezing temperatures as Friday morning south of I-10.

Look for a warming trend this weekend. Temperatures Saturday top out around 60 with upper 60s on Sunday.

We will stay dry through Sunday with the next rain chance coming in on New Year’s Day. This will be after any fireworks are done. Another stretch of cooler weather is on the way by the middle of next week.

