NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A weak front will be moving into the area later tonight and Saturday morning which brings nice weather for the weekend. Expect just a slight chance of a shower as that moves through. There could also be some patchy fog overnight with moisture just ahead of the front.

Nice conditions move in for the weekend. Look for mid 70s Saturday and then low 70s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cooler with 40s north and low 50s south.

The next rain chance comes in early next week. That could also be a chance for some stronger storms so stay tuned for details on that. Right now the timing looks to be late Monday or Tuesday with the bulk of the rain now looking like it will hold off until Tuesday. Expect another round of cooler air behind that as we head into Thanksgiving.

