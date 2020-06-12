Beautiful weekend on the way

Nice weather will continue for the next few days as low humidity stays in place over the area

Afternoon highs will be on the warm side with upper 80s today and tomorrow and then around 90 by Sunday into next week.

This time of year the highs come a little later in the day so expect the hottest part to be in the 4-6 pm time frame.

The good news is that the humidity will stay low. Dewpoints will remain in the 60s for most of the area which is very pleasant. That will allow mornings to drop into the 60s as well, especially on the north shore.

A reinforcing shot of dry air comes in on Monday night which means we stay pleasant through the middle of next week.