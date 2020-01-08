Watch Now
Beautiful Wednesday on the way

Weather
A cold start to the day on Wednesday with some temperatures around freezing along and north of I-12. However a beautiful afternoon is on the way as temperatures warm back into the mid 60s. Look for plenty of sun and a southeast breeze.

Warmer temperatures will warm in over the next few days ahead of the big storm system on Saturday. Look for mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s on Friday.

Expect a few showers to move in on Friday but most of the rain comes through early Saturday. We are still looking at a threat of severe weather with isolated tornadoes possible ahead of the line and strong wind gusts with an isolated tornado possible along the line itself.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

58° / 53°
Showers ending early
Showers ending early 30% 58° 53°

Monday

64° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 64° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 68° 55°

Wednesday

60° / 47°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 60° 47°

Thursday

59° / 50°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 59° 50°

Friday

60° / 48°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 60° 48°

Saturday

62° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 62° 47°

Humidity

