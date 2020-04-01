Beautiful Wednesday on the way

A cool morning will give way to a beautiful Wednesday afternoon

A cool morning will give way to a beautiful Wednesday afternoon. The cold front that moved through Tuesday has brought a big change to the deep south after so much warm air over the past month.

Look for temperatures around 70 by noon today and then topping out in the mid 70s. Low humidity, plenty of sun, and less wind will mean a perfect afternoon.

Still chilly by tomorrow morning with a few upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Clouds will start to move back on Thursday with upper 70s. Should stay dry through Friday with a few showers back on Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 76° 60°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 80° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 80° 68°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Showers
Showers 40% 83° 72°

Monday

85° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 75°

Tuesday

90° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

