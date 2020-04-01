Beautiful Wednesday on the way

A cool morning will give way to a beautiful Wednesday afternoon. The cold front that moved through Tuesday has brought a big change to the deep south after so much warm air over the past month.

Look for temperatures around 70 by noon today and then topping out in the mid 70s. Low humidity, plenty of sun, and less wind will mean a perfect afternoon.

Still chilly by tomorrow morning with a few upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Clouds will start to move back on Thursday with upper 70s. Should stay dry through Friday with a few showers back on Saturday.