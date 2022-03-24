It is an amazing day of weather across the area on this Thursday. There is a small disturbance moving through that is producing a little bit of shower activity. Overall this will be very light and brief, but we could see a few of these this afternoon north of I-10. Otherwise it will be very nice through the evening.

Temperatures will be cool tonight as lows drop into the low to mid 40s again on the north shore by Friday morning. Look for mid to upper 40s to low 50s on the south shore.

More beautiful weather is on the way through the weekend with plenty of sun each afternoon. Look for low 70s again on Friday and then a bit warmer with mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will stay cool with mid to upper 40s north and low 50s south.

We will continue to warm up into early next week.