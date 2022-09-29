Hurricane Ian continues to look lopsided but is still packing a punch. The official forecast takes it into South Carolina as a hurricane although with minimal strengthening beyond this point.

The biggest issues will be storm surge along the coast of South Carolina along with locally heavy rain. The heaviest rains will likely continue on the west and northwest side of the storm. A risk of tornadoes will also be found on the eastern side of the storm once it moves inland again.

Locally winds are beginning to calm down this evening after another blustery day. Temperatures are cooler than Wednesday evening and as winds subside they should fall fairly quickly. Some areas once again will have a chance to see some upper 40s by tomorrow morning in northern spots.

Overall no changes to the forecast. We will continue to see beautiful fall weather the next few days. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s in the colder spots to the upper 50s and mid 60s in the warmer areas.

There is no rain chance any time soon. Humidity will creep up just a bit over the weekend but nothing major.