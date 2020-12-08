Beautiful weather this week

Temperatures will start to warm up a bit Tuesday afternoon as we get back into the low to mid 60s for highs

Expect another chilly night with upper 30s to low 40s north and mid 40s south.

After that just absolutely gorgeous weather for the next couple of days. Look for sun with low 70s through Thursday then clouds start to build in on Friday.

Right now it looks like a decent bet we receive some showers on Saturday morning. This does not look like it will be too heavy.

The question is still on Sunday. Some models linger moisture and rain in the area while others move it out. Still need a couple of days to fine tune that, but at the very least look for some showers on Saturday morning.

