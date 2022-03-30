Much nicer weather will move in for the next couple of days behind the cold front and storms Wednesday evening. Look for cooler and drier weather tonight with lows down in the low to mid 50s north with mid to upper 50s south.

After that Thursday looks fantastic. We will see afternoon temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s with plenty of sun. Humidity will be very low. Friday morning will start off cool with upper 40s to mid 50s north to south.

Another chance of rain moves in on Saturday morning with some scattered showers. It looks like the bulk of that rain will be south of I-12. Saturday afternoon through Sunday will be dry as temperatures warm back to around 80 on Sunday afternoon.