It will stay gloomy through Wednesday evening before we begin to clear out later tonight and early Thursday. Look for spotty showers to continue, especially on the south shore, through midnight. After that we see that rain chance go down into daybreak Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s over the next few hours before we cool down tonight. Look for mid to upper 40s to start the day Thursday to the north with low 50s south. Thursday looks like a really nice day with plenty of sun and temperatures topping out around 70-72.

After that we start to see rain come back in by Friday morning. The front offshore will move north with some showers and storms during the morning hours. We will see the main cold front come through later in the evening and Friday night.

That front will bring another round of rain and storms. Some of those could be on the strong side. After that we will see a big shot of colder air for Saturday. It will be windy and only in the low 50s for the afternoon highs. Expect freezing temperatures by Sunday morning in most areas north of I-10.