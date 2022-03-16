Expect a calm weather pattern through the daytime hours Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to the last few days with mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

Humidity levels will stay elevated through Thursday and Friday, making it feel sticky and slightly warmer during the heat of the day.

Rain chances stay low through the afternoon Thursday and don’t return until late Thursday night into Friday morning. Our next system then may bring another round of strong to severe storms.

For now, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined the entire WGNO viewing area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is level 2 out of 5 on their scale.

The latest models show scattered storms overnight Thursday after midnight, with coverage increasing as we get closer to sunrise Friday.

With any severe storms that form, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings, should they be issued. Some storms may have heavy downpours, but the flood threat remains low.

Rain clears out by Friday evening and the weekend is looking dry with highs near 70 degrees.