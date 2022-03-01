This afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the upper 60s. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come as high pressure over the area provides dry conditions and lots of sunshine.

A warming trend becomes the theme by late week as we get back into the low 70s Wednesday and eventually into the low 80s by the weekend.

Humidity will come back on Saturday for a muggy weekend the way it looks right now.