Beautiful weather continues

We are turning back the calendar this week after so much warm air in March the air is feeling more like it should a month ago. This trend will continue through Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through this evening and tonight. This will produce a few spotty showers along the coast but most of the area will not see any rain.

Look for breezy conditions today and tonight as some cooler air filters in. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Even cooler weather on the way tonight.

Widespread 40s north of the lakes for your Wednesday morning. We will continue to see these cooler conditions through Thursday.