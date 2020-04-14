Beautiful weather continues

We are turning back the calendar this week after so much warm air in March the air is feeling more like it should a month ago. This trend will continue through Thursday.

A weak cold front will move through this evening and tonight. This will produce a few spotty showers along the coast but most of the area will not see any rain.

Look for breezy conditions today and tonight as some cooler air filters in. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Even cooler weather on the way tonight.

Widespread 40s north of the lakes for your Wednesday morning. We will continue to see these cooler conditions through Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 76° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 71° 57°

Thursday

76° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 64°

Friday

82° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 82° 71°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 83° 71°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 85° 67°

Monday

84° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

