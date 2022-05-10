Temperatures are already in the 80s this morning and our warming trend continues later this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s again on Tuesday and beyond.

Overnight, low temperatures on the Southshore in the low to mid 70s will be about 10 degrees warmer than Northshore lows all week.

Again, a hot and dry forecast is on tap for the next several days. Temperatures will gradually cool down each evening, going from the low 80s to the upper 70s by midnight.

Skies will stay mostly clear for the next few days. Rain chances are slim to none through the end of the upcoming work week. We see higher chances for our upcoming weekend.