Cooler weather has moved into the area in the wake of a cold front that moved through overnight.

Highs this afternoon are expected to top out in the upper 60s Saturday with low 70s returning Sunday. It will be a beautiful weekend with plenty of sun and low humidity each day.

Similar to last night, overnight lows will drop in the mid to upper 40s to the north and upper 40s to low 50s to the south Saturday morning.

The next rain chance right now looks like it moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have to watch the development of that system for heavy rain and severe weather potential.