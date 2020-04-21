Beautiful Tuesday, strong storms possible Thursday

Another beautiful afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday

Another beautiful afternoon is on the way for your Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer than what we saw on Monday with the area only getting into the mid to upper 70s.

Look for highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. Still not much wind out there which is nice. We will see a little more cloud cover through the afternoon but otherwise plenty of sun.

The next storm system begins to approach the area through Wednesday into Wednesday night. This will be another severe weather producer in the south.

However right now it looks like most of that should stay east of our area. There is currently a slight risk, level 2 out of 5, for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. An enhanced risk is just east of our viewing area.

Overall the coverage of storms looks low with this next system. However any storms that pop up will have ingredients to work with to produce severe weather.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest on the severe weather threat.