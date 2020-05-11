Beautiful today but humidity will come back

Another perfect spring day is on the way to start the week.

Another perfect spring day is on the way to start the week. Monday we will have low humidity, sun, light wind, and temperatures only warming into the low 80s. It will be beautiful.

One more night with lows in the 50s in the cooler spots otherwise those start to warm up through the week as well.

By later Tuesday and Wednesday humidity starts to move back in. High pressure moving east will bring southerly flow back into the area and that will increase the moisture in the area.

This will lead us to those late spring daytime heating showers during the late morning and early afternoon time frame on Thursday through the weekend.