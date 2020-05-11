Beautiful today but humidity will come back

Watch Now
Another perfect spring day is on the way to start the week.

Another perfect spring day is on the way to start the week. Monday we will have low humidity, sun, light wind, and temperatures only warming into the low 80s. It will be beautiful.

One more night with lows in the 50s in the cooler spots otherwise those start to warm up through the week as well.

By later Tuesday and Wednesday humidity starts to move back in. High pressure moving east will bring southerly flow back into the area and that will increase the moisture in the area.

This will lead us to those late spring daytime heating showers during the late morning and early afternoon time frame on Thursday through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 84° 72°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 71°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 72°

Sunday

85° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

