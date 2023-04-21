A cold front will move through the area Friday night bringing lower humidity and very pleasant weather by Saturday morning. Expect a broken line of showers and storms with the front, mainly north of I-12.

Behind the front we will see a beautiful weekend. Humidity will stay low through Monday with overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be very nice. A weak disturbance could bring an increase in clouds through the day Sunday.

After that a more active pattern kicks back in with rain chances coming back for the middle of next week.