Beautiful start to the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will be warming up nicely to start the week after a chilly start to the day. Look for afternoon highs around 70 today. Beautiful weather will be the story through the day. Plenty of sun and with a southwest breeze that will help to add a couple degrees to the afternoon temperatures.

Data pix.

A weak cold front will move through the area tonight. There will not be very much moisture in the atmosphere when that happens so rain chances are very low. Expect more clouds overnight and a slight chance of a few sprinkles but in general we will stay dry.

Temperatures will be cooler the next couple of days with low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 38°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 51°

Thursday

66° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 66° 49°

Friday

61° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 46°

Saturday

62° / 52°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 62° 52°

Sunday

61° / 51°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 61° 51°

Monday

63° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 63° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
53°

53°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
53°

Popular

Latest News

More News