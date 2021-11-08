Beautiful start to the week!

Weather

Another beautiful day of fall weather is on the way for your Monday. Clear skies and plenty of sun will be the rule through the afternoon. Look for temperatures to only warm into the low 70s by the afternoon. Overall less wind than Sunday but it will still be cool.

Tonight we will see lows in the mid 40s north with the low to mid 50s south. Tuesday looks nice as well with the mid 70s but we do see more cloud cover coming in later in the day. That trend continues Wednesday ahead of another front on Thursday.

That means overnight lows will stay much warmer through the middle of the week. We are going to see the front move through later in the day Thursday. Right now it does not look like a huge rainmaker and with a broken line of showers and storms moving through. It looks like another big shot of fall air next weekend.

Interactive Radar

