Beautiful now but New Year’s Eve weather could be rainy

A beautiful start to the week is on the way as we wrap up the last few days of 2020. Temperatures are starting chilly Monday morning but will be warming up quickly by later in the morning to the low 60s.

Look for upper 60s through the afternoon with some spots reaching 70 for the high. Add in plenty of sun and it will be a fantastic day. More of that is on the way for Tuesday so take advantage before changes move in.

Right now it looks like a potent storm system will be moving across the country to close out the year. This system will bring rain and storms into the area for Thursday and Thursday night.

At the moment there is a chance for severe weather with this. However there is still a question as to where the strongest storms may develop and how much coverage we see.

This is something that is worth following over the next few days. Right now it looks like all the rain and storms push east by Friday as cooler weather moves in through the upcoming weekend.

