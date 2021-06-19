Beautiful night tonight, rain chances by Father’s Day!

Weather

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with humidity and a few clouds after yesterday’s tropical downpours!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Sunday to early Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 60% threat of showers through your upcoming week’s start

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Tropical Storm Claudette is tracking way away from Louisiana, continually moving inland in the south, eventually nearing both Carolinas.

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

87° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 87° 79°

Sunday

85° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 85° 80°

Monday

83° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 82° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 86° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 86° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Clear
11%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
23%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
24%
80°

80°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
82°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
82°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
81°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
80°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
82°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
83°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
84°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
85°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
83°

Interactive Radar

