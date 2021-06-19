Beautiful night tonight, rain chances by Father’s Day!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with humidity and a few clouds after yesterday’s tropical downpours!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Sunday to early Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 60% threat of showers through your upcoming week’s start

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Tropical Storm Claudette is tracking way away from Louisiana, continually moving inland in the south, eventually nearing both Carolinas.

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!