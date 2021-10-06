Beautiful night tonight ahead!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We have been enjoying lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be beautiful.

More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for this entire week includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your weekend, we continue seeing humidity fall as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Sunshine in the forecast for Thursday!

Beautiful night tonight ahead!

Nice the rest of the week

Pleasant early fall weather

Sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday!

Sunshine and lower humidity are the themes!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 68°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 85° 68°

Friday

86° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 68°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 85° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 85° 72°

Monday

84° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 84° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
78°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
76°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
73°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
4%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
4%
71°

71°

2 AM
Clear
7%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
7%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
7%
69°

69°

5 AM
Clear
8%
69°

69°

6 AM
Clear
8%
69°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
8%
77°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
6%
80°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News