Good morning and a happy Monday! Our forecast for the morning is cold but certainly warmer than we were much of this weekend!

Waking up in the 30s and 40s, layers will be best! This afternoon after lunch, temperatures will reach the 60s or 70s! Tomorrow, rain chances return across southeast Louisiana. This is the case through late week before another cold front arrives to town.

By your weekend, we are going to be much colder once again. Humidity and a warm pattern will be with us from tomorrow to late Thursday before dry air with colder temperatues returns Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

