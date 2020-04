The cold front moving through Monday morning is bringing cooler and drier air into the region

The cold front moving through Monday morning is bringing cooler and drier air into the region. All of the severe weather and strong storms are well off to the east.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at noon and climb into the upper 70s through the afternoon. Official numbers will top out around 80.

Plenty of sun and a light breeze. Absolutely gorgeous. Same story for Tuesday and then some early showers on Wednesday morning.