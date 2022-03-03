Skies are clear late Thursday evening and that will allow for temperatures to drop off again overnight. Look for low to mid 40s Friday morning to the north and upper 40s to low 50s south.

It is going to warm up quickly though as you go through Friday morning. We will see plenty of sun on Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

Right now it looks like humidity comes back on Saturday as highs warm to around 80. More moisture could lead to a few spotty showers popping up Saturday and Sunday afternoon but overall these will be fairly isolated.

It does look like the cold front Monday will bring a better chance of rain to the area. Recent models have shown the front now pushing through the area which would mean cooler weather by Tuesday if that happens. That will be something to watch though over the next few days. There are also some indications of a late season surge of cold air heading towards the end of next week.