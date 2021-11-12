Beautiful Friday to start the weekend

A beautiful afternoon is on the way to wrap up the week. We will see mid 70s for highs with sun and light wind. A cold front with much colder air will move through tonight. Look for windy conditions to develop after midnight as colder air rushes in.

Saturday will see afternoon temperatures struggle to reach the low 60s. It will stay breezy through the day. The coldest night of the season so far likely moves in through Sunday morning with mid to upper 30s north and low to mid 40s south.

Sunday will still be cool with mid 60s. After that we stay dry and start to warm up some heading into early next week.