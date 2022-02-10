Temperatures will once again be on the cool side tomorrow morning but not for very long. We will see upper 30s to low 40s around sunrise and shortly after. However we will rebound quickly into the 50s by 9-10 AM in most of the area and continue to warm from there. Look for a beautiful day with sun and upper 60s to low 70s.

Look for an increase in clouds on Saturday as a front moves through. It’s not totally out of the question we see a brief shower with that but it will be mainly dry. Right now the timing of the front looks a little faster Saturday evening so expect temperatures to begin dropping as you go past sunset.

That front will bring a brief shot of winter temperatures again on Sunday into Monday. Lows both days will be in the low to mid 30s with highs only in the mid 50s on Sunday.