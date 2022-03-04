Happy Friday! Temperatures are now in the 60s with less wind chills than several mornings this week, so layers will be best!

Coming off of an ideal Mardi Gras, we continue with the theme of Spring-like weather!

This afternoon, we top out in the mid 70s, but 80s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 50s or 60s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Humidity will come back into our forecast for Saturday and Sunday before thunderstorms return Monday and Tuesday!

Have a great day today and weekend!