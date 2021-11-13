Beautiful forecast for voting on Election Day!

Happy Saturday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right? Well, a pattern change arrived Thursday, Friday with two fronts coming to town.

Finally, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We start really feeling these differences today to later tonight as temperatures fall. This is beautiful, right?! A perfect forecast for voting!

Sunny and 60s was your forecast for the afternoon on Sunday last weekend! Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we were a bit warmer! This warming trend will not continue today to later tomorrow! Chillier highs are the theme only reaching 60s with overnight lows dipping into 50s or 40s, possibly also some 30s!

