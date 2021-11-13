Beautiful forecast for voting on Election Day!

Happy Saturday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right? Well, a pattern change arrived Thursday, Friday with two fronts coming to town.

Finally, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We start really feeling these differences today to later tonight as temperatures fall. This is beautiful, right?! A perfect forecast for voting!

Sunny and 60s was your forecast for the afternoon on Sunday last weekend! Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we were a bit warmer! This warming trend will not continue today to later tomorrow! Chillier highs are the theme only reaching 60s with overnight lows dipping into 50s or 40s, possibly also some 30s!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

59° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 47°

Sunday

67° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 67° 52°

Monday

73° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 73° 56°

Tuesday

77° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 63°

Thursday

74° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 55°

Friday

68° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 68° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
1%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
1%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

5 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
2%
48°

49°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

