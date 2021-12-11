Beautiful forecast for Sunday ahead!

Happy Saturday! The forecast for your evening will be cool as temperatures reach 50s before falling quickly after a cold front arrived. Yesterday, we were breaking a record high, topping 81 degrees.

The rain chances mostly disappear on Election Night because the cold front is now east. There are a few lingering showers that are quick and passing!

Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

57° / 52°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 57° 52°

Sunday

64° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 64° 58°

Monday

72° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 72° 66°

Tuesday

74° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 74° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 76° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

61°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

60°

6 PM
Clear
1%
60°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
60°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
59°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

