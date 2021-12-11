Beautiful forecast for Sunday ahead!

Happy Saturday! The forecast for your evening will be cool as temperatures reach 50s before falling quickly after a cold front arrived. Yesterday, we were breaking a record high, topping 81 degrees.



The rain chances mostly disappear on Election Night because the cold front is now east. There are a few lingering showers that are quick and passing!

Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

