Humidity will remain low for the next day or so as high pressure remains anchored over the South.

We stay dry through at least Tuesday before rain chances come back. After that, moisture increases and it looks like our first rain chance in a while will return by Wednesday.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday with lots of sun. Look for cool mornings with 50s across much of the area.

In the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Julia will continue west into the Pacific after making landfall in Nicaragua this morning as a hurricane. There are no other area of concern in the tropics at this time.