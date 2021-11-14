Beautiful forecast for Monday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Sunday! We enjoyed lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It was tough to be inside, right? Well, a pattern change arrived Thursday, Friday with two fronts coming to town.

Finally, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your week! We start really feeling these differences again tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots.

Tonight, we were a bit warmer! This warming trend will continue today to later tomorrow! Chillier highs are the theme only reaching 60s with overnight lows dipping into 50s or 40s.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 53°
Clear
Clear 0% 56° 53°

Monday

73° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 73° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 78° 65°

Thursday

75° / 52°
Showers
Showers 56% 75° 52°

Friday

64° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 64° 53°

Saturday

70° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 70° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

12 AM
Clear
1%
55°

55°

1 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

4 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

5 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

6 AM
Clear
2%
54°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
55°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
58°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
62°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

67°

6 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

7 PM
Clear
2%
66°

64°

8 PM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

9 PM
Clear
4%
63°

62°

10 PM
Clear
5%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
5%
61°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News