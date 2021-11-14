Beautiful forecast for Monday!

Happy Sunday! We enjoyed lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It was tough to be inside, right? Well, a pattern change arrived Thursday, Friday with two fronts coming to town.
Finally, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your week! We start really feeling these differences again tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots.
Tonight, we were a bit warmer! This warming trend will continue today to later tomorrow! Chillier highs are the theme only reaching 60s with overnight lows dipping into 50s or 40s.
